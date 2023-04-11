Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on over a dozen charges after leading police on a chase from the 6200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:25 a.m. Saturday. Christopher J. Rajtar, 27, 22 A Jordan Gardens, was charged with reckless driving, speed in zone, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, move from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, no driver's license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, wrong way on a one way street, resisting arrest, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection, no insurance, and improper license plates.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an assault in the 7100 block of Stephenson Avenue at 8:23 p.m. Saturday. Colton J. Norton, 23, 7104 Stephenson Ave. rear, was charged with second-degree assault. Norton is accused of stabbing another man, causing a minor puncture wound to his left shoulder.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. An employee told police that a male suspect entered the store at 5:15 p.m. Sunday and took five bottles of body wash without paying for the items. The bottles of body wash were valued at $25.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he allegedly harassed and assaulted a crew from the Niagara Falls Water Authority as they attempted to fix a water main break in the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue at 9 p.m. Monday. The 45-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
