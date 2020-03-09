LOCKPORT — An early Monday bomb threat aimed at Lockport High School was found by law enforcement to not be credible, according to Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott.
Abbott said the threat, which was first relayed on the district's anonymous tip line, was communicated to LPD about 6 a.m. As a precaution, the district decided to close the school for the day, as there was not enough time before classes began to determine whether the threat was real.
A message was sent out from the district and students and staff were advised not to report to school on Monday, Abbott said. Bus drivers were notified of the reported threat as well.
Abbott said LPD, the Erie and Niagara County sheriff's offices and New York State Police all responded to LHS and multiple K9s searched the building. State Police activated a drone to check the top of the building.
By 9 a.m., the threat was determined to not be credible.
Investigation of the threat continued Monday, according to Abbott.
