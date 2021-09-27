Lockport High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School were closed today for undisclosed reasons by Lockport City School District.
As of 7:05 a.m. Yukima Jones, a parent of Lockport students, got a text messages that the Lockport High School was closed for today, but that all other schools were operating as normal.
By 8:30 a.m. another text came through from the Lockport Board of Education saying that Emmet Belknap Intermediate School was also closed. In this text the district said the Lockport Police Department was investigating an anonymous tip regarding the high school.
Jones said she knows nothing more about why the school were closed and was only able to pass on what she had learned from the texts and recorded calls from the district.
As of this time the LPD has said there is a present investigation and more information will be released later this afternoon.
