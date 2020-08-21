Niagara Falls police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at a Pierce Avenue convenience store that left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to Hometown Market at Pierce and 17th Street for reports of several shots fired in the area.
While on scene at the Hometown, police were advised that a 21-year-old gunshots victim had shown up at Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to one of his arms.
