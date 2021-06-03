Metals shooting

Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting at Niagara Metals, 4861 Packard Road.

 RobShots

Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting at Niagara Metals, 4861 Packard Road.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police responding to a report of shots fired discovered an employee had been shot and killed. The victim suffered a head injury, according to reports from the scene.

Falls police have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate him. He was gone from the scene when they arrived.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you