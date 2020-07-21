Falls police are at the scene of another homicide in the city.
Patrol officers, responding to a call of a shooting at Ferry Avenue and 12th Street around 5:30 p.m., found a single male victim lying in the street. Reports from the scene indicated that the men had been shot in the neck.
The victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Criminal Investigation Division detectives are at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
