New York State Park Police, with assistance from the Niagara Falls Fire Department, recovered a body from the lower Niagara Gorge after it was discovered about 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
A New York State Park Police lieutenant says the deceased male was found just off the trail between Whirlpool State Park and Devil's Hole.
The body has been turned over to the coroner.
New York State Police investigators and AMR also responded.
