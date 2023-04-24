Falls Police Criminal Investigation detectives are trying to piece together the details of an Ashland Avenue shooting on Monday that left a man and a teenager wounded.
Police said the gunfire erupted around 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue. Arriving patrol officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
They also found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a serious wound to his lower abdomen.
Both victims were transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of their wounds. The man was transferred to Erie County Medical Center and later released.
The teen was listed in critical condition and doctors had the teen transferred to the trauma unit at the Erie County Medical Center as well.
The shooting appeared to take place between a front and rear home. Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the area between the two residences.
Investigators seized a handgun that they believe was used in the incident. Crime Scene Unit detectives also recovered spent shell casings at the scene.
Detectives indicated that they had “interviewed several people” in connection with the shooting. They did not characterize those people as witnesses.
Investigators said they were still uncertain of the motive behind the shooting. They said they had spoken to the male victim, but not the teenager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.