24th St. shooting

Police investigate the seen of a shooting Tuesday at 24th and Orleans. A male was found laying in the street. Three bullet casings were recovered. 

 Photo by RobShots

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Niagara Falls Police responded to the area of 24th Street and Orleans Avenue for a male shot multiple times. Upon arrival, police located the male laying near the roadway in the 400 block of 24th Street.

Niagara Falls Fire and AMR responded to provide medical aid to the male. The male was transported to ECMC by ambulance.

Niagara Falls Police detectives recovered three bullet casings from the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you