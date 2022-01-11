Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Niagara Falls Police responded to the area of 24th Street and Orleans Avenue for a male shot multiple times. Upon arrival, police located the male laying near the roadway in the 400 block of 24th Street.
Niagara Falls Fire and AMR responded to provide medical aid to the male. The male was transported to ECMC by ambulance.
Niagara Falls Police detectives recovered three bullet casings from the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.
