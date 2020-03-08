An 18-year-old Niagara Falls resident has been identified as the suspect who was shot and killed during a March 1 home invasion incident on Mount Hope Road on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation.
A report on the incident identifies Christian R. Williams, 18, of Niagara Falls, as the suspect shot by the resident during the incident.
The incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. March 1 on Mount Hope Road and involved three armed intruders entering the home. Police said the suspects fled the area in a vehicle following the shooting. An arriving Lewiston police officer and Niagara County Sheriff's deputy located the resident inside the home and provided first aid.
While receiving care for a gunshot wound to his thigh, the 55-year-old victim said he was shot by Williams and Matthew M. Dubuc, 24, of Sanborn, who were armed with a pistol and a shotgun. The victim said the suspects had kicked in his door and attempted to take his guns. The victim said he returned fire from a .22-caliber rifle and shot Williams in the back.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said another deputy in the area spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and gave chase.
After a lengthy pursuit involving several sheriff’s deputies, Filicetti said the vehicle was stopped on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield. Three suspects were taken into custody. Williams was found dead in the vehicle, police said.
Dubuc, and Michael S. Printup, 18, of Niagara Falls, were charged with first-degree burglary, a B felony, and first-degree assault, a B felony.
Whille investigating the incident, officers found two vehicles in the driveway of the home that had no license plates. A check of their VIN numbers determined they were both stolen.
A Chevy S-10, stolen from a Niagara Falls resident on Feb. 25, had its doors removed. The truck’s doors were found on another Chevy S-10 in the driveway. A second unidentified vehicle had been reported stolen out of Niagara Falls on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.