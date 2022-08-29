Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 to 2700 blocks of Walnut Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers said they responded to a report of “shots heard” and witnesses described what sounded like “rapid” gunfire. A crime scene was located near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 28th Street. Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered 9 spent shell casings in that area. The scene covered half a city block. Police said no one appeared to have been hit by the gunfire.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of Third Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into her 2014 Honda CRV by smashing the passenger-side window. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a second theft from a vehicle in the 100 block of Third Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his Honda Pilot by smashing the passenger-side window. The victim said a book bag, containing clothes, was taken from the vehicle.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1800 block of 16th Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area at 12:15 a.m. Monday when he was approached by a male suspect who put a Taser against his back and said, “Give me all your money.” The victim said he gave the suspect his wallet and the suspect ran south on 16th Street.
