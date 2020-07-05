A property dispute in front of a Niagara Street pizza restaurant ended with an employee being shoved through a glass door on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to Pizza Oven, 1903 Niagara St., about 1:20 p.m. Saturday by an employee who said she was working inside the closed business when she noticed a man setting up a grill on the sidewalk outside the store.
The employee said she went outside and told the man he couldn’t set up on the property but he refused to leave. An argument ensued and the employee said the man shoved her, knocking her into the glass front door of the pizzeria, shattering it. She had a small cut on her right elbow and mentioned her back hurt but refused medical treatment.
The man was described as a Black man in his 50s wearing red, white and blue shorts and a red hat with a red rag underneath it. Officers could not locate the man after a search of the area.
The owner of the pizzeria arrived and estimated the damage to the front door at $500.
