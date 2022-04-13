Niagara Falls Police were called to Pine Avenue, in the vicinity of the City Market, about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a “man shot.”
Responding officers found a teen male had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. Investigators said the wound appeared to be non-life threatening.
Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered three spent shell casings on the east side of the City Market property.
Police said they were looking for a male suspect, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing a maroon hoodie and gray sweatpants.
The suspect was last seen running towards Elmwood Avenue.
