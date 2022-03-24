Pine shooting

Niagara Falls police are investigating the shots fired call in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue which occurred about 12:25 p.m.

 Photo by RobShots

A Business on Pine Avenue was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon.

Niagara Falls police are investigating the shots fired call in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue which occurred about 12:25 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, the occupants of a black Ford Taurus were involved in the shooting. A pane of window glass at the Universal Wireless store was shattered and a bullet hole could be seen in the metal window frame.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you