A Business on Pine Avenue was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon.
Niagara Falls police are investigating the shots fired call in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue which occurred about 12:25 p.m.
According to reports from the scene, the occupants of a black Ford Taurus were involved in the shooting. A pane of window glass at the Universal Wireless store was shattered and a bullet hole could be seen in the metal window frame.
