Niagara Falls police continue to deal with a rash of bar break-ins at hotels and in the city parking ramp downtown.
Police noted there have been multiple reports over the past few weeks of pickup truck tonneau covers — which cover the bed of a pickup truck — being cut and property stolen from the vehicles.
In one case this week, a hotel security camera possibly caught a woman walking around its parking lot checking door handles.
Here are some of the reports filed by police this week:
• Sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in a hotel parking lot on the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue, someone cut the tonneau cover and took plate carrier vests with armor plates in them as well as 90 rounds of green-tipped 5.56 ammunition. The green and red plate carrier vests both have “Police” on the back of them. The estimated loss was $1,250.
• Between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at a hotel parking lot on Prospect Point a tonneau cover on a Chevy Silverado was damaged and a toaster oven and 48-inch TV were taken from the rear of the pickup. The estimated loss was $900.
• From 2 to 3 a.m. Tuesday at a hotel parking lot on the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue someone entered a vehicle and took a Playstation 5 worth $500 and $300 in fishing poles. Hotel surveillance showed a woman getting in the vehicle in the parking lot and going through it for more than 10 minutes before leaving with the items.
• From 12:15 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the city parking ramps at First Street someone cut through the top cover of a convertible and went through the vehicle. A ring and anklet as well as a 4-carat platinum ring hidden in a wig in the center console were taken. The estimated loss was $3,900.
• Between 3 and 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in a hotel parking lot on Prospect Point, the tonneau cover on a ‘21 Chevy Colorado was cut. The owner said nothing was taken from the vehicle but it was about $500 damage to the tonneau cover. Officers noted they had been making periodic checks of the lot and the damage happened between their checks.
• Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday in the city parking ramps at First Street, a tonneau cover was cut on a 2019 Chevy Silverado on the third floor of the ramp. Nothing was taken but the $450 tonneau cover was damaged. The driver said he was approached by a woman when arriving in the ramp who asked for directions to the Falls. The driver said the woman didn’t appear to be a tourist and was dressed in dirty clothes but couldn’t describe her further.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.