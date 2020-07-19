Falls police were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s ER1 about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man damaging hospital property after being brought there for treatment.
Security staff said the man was acting “crazy” and “wild” and within a few minutes had punched a door, causing the window pane to shatter. The man then grabbed an $850 computer monitor and threw it to the ground. He then left the hospital.
A family member told police they had been at a home on 19th and Ashland Avenue when the man started acting strangely and began shouting, “Someone gave me something!” The woman said she and another woman brought him to the hospital and noted he had jumped out of the car at one point and inadvertently hit one of the women in the face. She declined to press charges.
Officers searching the area found the man near the hospital and brought him back for treatment. Officers said it appeared he was under the influence of a drug and had to be restrained while nurses administered medicine.
The 48-year-old man was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
