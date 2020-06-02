BUFFALO — While the driver of an SUV that barreled through a group of officers at Bailey Avenue and Decker Street on Monday night remains hospitalized, the vehicle’s two passengers are facing weapons charges.
Semaj T. Pigram, 25, of Buffalo and Walter B. Stewart, Jr., 28, of Buffalo, were each charged with second-degree weapon possession, a C felony and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, an E felony.
A New York State Police trooper suffered a broken leg and a shattered pelvis during the incident in which a Ford Explorer drove through a blockade and into a group of officers who had just charged a group of people protesting George Floyd's death. Another trooper and a Buffalo police officer were treated for minor injuries. Troopers were deployed to Buffalo after violence flared this weekend.
Officers fired shots at the vehicle as it sped away. The people inside were later apprehended. The driver and a passenger had been shot and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A third person in the vehicle was uninjured and taken into custody, police said.
It was not immediately clear whether the pair in the SUV were wounded by police. Officials in Buffalo initially said the pair may have been shot at a nearby intersection shortly before the officers were struck.
Video posted by a bystander captured some of the chaos. It shows a line of police officers, backed up by an armored personnel carrier, rushing and tackling a man who was being interviewed for TV just before the officers were struck. Other officers used batons to whack at protesters, who ran.
Moments later, gunshots could be heard off camera and then the SUV came roaring through the crowd of officers, who scattered.
Investigators recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle. The weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January.
Pigram and Stewart are scheduled to return on Monday for a felony hearing.
Judge Wray set bail at $100,000 for Pigram. Bail was set at $175,000 for Stewart who was wanted on warrants in unrelated, pending felony cases.
If convicted on all charges, both face a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Elsewhere in the same neighborhood, officers in armored vehicles asked the crowd to disperse and fired tear gas. Several stores in the area were broken into, and people were seen entering and leaving with goods. The windows of a looted convenience store were smashed and protective metal bars had been pulled aside.
