Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal car crash in the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue.
About 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old city woman driving a 2006 Chevy was heading west on Walnut when she lost control of the vehicle and it struck a house at 2019 Walnut Ave., according to Captain Angela Munn, commander of the Traffic Division.
A 23-year-old man who was riding in the backseat of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a 24-year-old woman who had been in the front passenger seat were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Both women were listed in serious condition with unspecified traumatic injuries, according to Munn.
The Crash Management Team is continuing to investigate.
