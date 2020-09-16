Falls police were called to an Airbnb on the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue several times Tuesday night/Wednesday morning for reports of a loud party.
Officers said an occupant in the home spoke with police, telling them he and his friends were celebrating the life of their deceased cousin.
Responding to the address at 1:50 a.m. for another complaint, officers told the man hosting the party the music had to be turned off and the party had to be broken up by 2:30 a.m. or police intervention would be necessary. Officers said the host apologized and the party was stopped.
Police said 50 to 75 people then left the home without further incident.
