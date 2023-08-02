A felony animal cruelty investigation is underway after three dogs were found abandoned inside a house on Pierce Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Niagara Falls Police Animal Control Officer Donny Booth was dispatched to 1339 Pierce Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. after there were reports of abandoned animals at the property. Once on location, Booth said he could hear dogs barking inside the property and was advised that no one has been seen at the property in a couple weeks.
A rear door was found open and officers searched the house, locating the three dogs inside.
It was reported that all three dogs had been locked in crates with no food or water and were sitting in their own feces.
All three dogs were seized. Charges are pending.
