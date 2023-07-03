Lockport shooting

Lockport police investigate a shooting in the area of Locust Street early Monday morning.

 Photo by RobShots

LOCKPORT — One person was killed and another person was seriously wounded in a double shooting Sunday night on Locust Street.

One of the victims was found outside a corner store at Locust and Walnut streets. The second victim was found lying on the sidewalk about half a block away.

The condition of the injured person was not provided by police.

The incident is under currently investigation.

This is a breaking news story, we’ll post additional information as it becomes available.

