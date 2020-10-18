Falls police arrested a 20-year-old Olean man early Sunday morning after items were taken from several vehicles parked at a bar on the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Officers initially encountered the man after being called to a motel on the 7600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard about 3:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people in a rear parking lot looking through vehicle windows.
In the parking lot, officers came upon a woman and two men sitting in a Pennsylvania-registered white Toyota. The woman told police she was staying at the motel and the three were just hanging out. Officers said they saw no signs of criminal activity and left the scene.
Shortly after leaving, officers were called to the bar on the 7200 block of the Boulevard where several patrons said two men were spotted going through vehicles in the lot while a woman in a white car circled the area. They said debit cards, hand-held speakers, Axe body spray and money were taken from several vehicles. Some patrons had photos of the incident and officers said description of the suspects matched the men back at the motel.
When police returned to the motel, they searched the woman’s car and found the debit cards, speaker, body spray as well as four bottles containing an unknown plant material. One of the men in the car, Ryder J. Berry, 20, 121 S. Fifth St., Olean, took full responsibility for the thefts and was taken into custody. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
