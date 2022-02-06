BUFFALO — A North Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Buffalo to a federal child pornography charge.
Matthew Ostrowski, 49, entered his plea to a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor during a hearing Tuesday before District Court Judge John Sinatra, Jr. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.
Federal prosecutors said that in October 2019, Ostrowski uploaded and distributed an image containing child pornography to the gaming application Discord. On Dec. 17, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at Ostrowski’s Meadow Drive home and seized seven electronic devices, as well as his iPhone.
A forensic analysis of the iPhone recovered 4,204 image files of child pornography and 8,523 images of child exploitative material, a majority of which depicted minors under the age of 12. The search of the iPhone also resulted in the recovery of deleted text conversations between Ostrowski and a minor female victim.
The text messages showed that Ostrowski communicated for at least a year, over Kik and SnapChat mobile apps, while the minor female victim was 15 and 16 years old. During that time, Ostrowski asked the minor female to send him “nudes.”
On Feb. 5, 2020, another search warrant was executed at Ostrowski's residence and investigators located a computer, which contained 178 image files and five videos of child pornography, a majority of which depicted minors under the age of 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.