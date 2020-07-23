A 33-year-old North Tonawanda man is facing numerous charges in Ontario after crossing the Rainbow Bridge without stopping and then crashing into a Niagara Regional Police cruiser.
The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Monday. On this side of the border, Niagara Falls police tried to stop a Ford Explorer with Florida license plates driving erratically.
The Explorer wouldn’t stop for police and eventually crossed the Rainbow Bridge, driving through Canada Border Services Agency checkpoints without stopping.
Niagara Regional Police said the vehicle continued to drive erratically and officers were able to find it on Second Avenue and Kitchener Street. In attempting to evade Ontario authorities, the Explorer collided with a police cruiser, causing about $7,000 damage.
Niagara Regional Police said when they attempted to arrest the driver, Harpreet Singh, 33, of North Tonawanda, an officer was assaulted and a Taser had to be used to subdue Singh.
The officer received minor injuries during the course of the arrest.
Singh was transported to a local hospital to be assessed and during the trip he damaged the police cruiser by kicking at the window cage. The estimates damage was $1,000.
Singh then bit a nurse at the hospital, causing minor injuries.
A quantity of suspected Oxycodone and Hydrocodone was found in Singh’s possession and he faces the following charges in Ontario:
• Operation while impaired - drugs
• Dangerous operation
• Flight from police officer
• Assault peace officer with intent to resist arrest
• Mischief under $5,000
• Assault
Singh was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone who may have information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.
