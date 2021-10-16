FILE - In this Aug. 11, 1994 file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y., during his murder trial. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on Oct. 5, 2021 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement. (AP Photo/John Hickey)