The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 60-year-old Grand Island man as the victim in Friday afternoon’s drowning incident in the Niagara River off of Gatwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda.
Bryce D. Shipman, 60, of Grand Island, a passenger on a mid-sized anchored vessel just east of Gatwick Park jumped from the boat into the river for a swim about 5 p.m. Friday. He was reportedly quickly overtaken by the fast-moving current about 50 feet offshore and was pulled under the water.
Shipman was found moments later by the operator of the boat and pulled from the water and taken to DeGraff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the incident by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was continuing on Saturday.
