A Niagara Falls man involved in a child pornography case who had been sought by U.S. Marshals after he cut off his ankle monitor was captured in San Diego.
U.S. Marshals announces the arrest of Carl Anthony, 66, on Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted on bail violations for cutting off his ankle monitor on April 3.
Anthony was arrested in San Diego at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday by U.S. Marshals without incident. Anthony had been living on a boat rented by an old female acquaintance and was taken into custody immediately after exiting the boat.
On Dec. 10, Carl Anthony was arrested and charged by FBI with attempted production of child pornography. Investigators said that Anthony discretely video recorded a minor changing and showering. A federal search warrant executed on July 9 resulted in the finding of a hard drive that contained two videos of the minor.
If convicted, Anthony’s charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000.00 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.