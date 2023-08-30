A Newfane man was charged with DUI after crashing a vehicle into the side of a barn Tuesday night in Wilson.
South Wilson Volunteer Fire Co. and the sheriff's office responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and discovered the barn's wall was damaged after a Ford F-250 pickup truck veered off the road and drove into the side of the structure on Chestnut Road.
No one other than livestock was in the barn when it was struck and there were no injuries reported.
The 36-year-old man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
