ROCHESTER — Police in Rochester have launched a website intended to draw new attention to hundreds of unsolved killings in the city.
The cold case site — rochesternyunsolved.com — was designed both to memorialize murder victims and to generate new leads from the public, the Democrat & Chronicle reports.
The page offers a portal for tips and can be searched by year, street and keyword. Cases also will be featured on the site around their anniversary.
Rochester has more than 500 unsolved killings dating to 1969, says Capt. Frank Umbrino, who oversees the police department’s Major Crimes Unit.
The oldest case featured on the site is that of Jose Bas, a father of three fatally shot during a stickup in his store in 1972.
“We’ve suffered for 49 years, and we’re not giving up,” said his granddaughter, Arleen Hyland. “We want this solved and it’s up to the community to call and give tips.”
