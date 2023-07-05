Niagara Falls police arrested a 68-year-old Uniondale man Tuesday night after he left a dog in his car for several hours while it was parked at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
Officers were called to the casino by a witness who reported that they had seen the suspect come out of the casino about 3 p.m., check on a dog in the rear of his vehicle, a 2018 Mercedes Benz, and then go back in the casino.
The witness said they waited about 20 minutes for the suspect to come back and walked up to the vehicle and it appeared the dog was in distress. It was noted that all the windows were rolled up in car which was parked in direct sunlight and the temperature at the time was 86 degrees.
Police officers arrived and said the dog was laying down in the rear trunk of the vehicle, panting with its tongue out. It did not appear to have water or food.
The Falls' animal control officer advised officers to break a window to the vehicle if the doors were locked but officers said a rear door was unlocked. An officer said they attempted to remove the dog from the hot car and bring it to their air-conditioned patrol car but the animal was uncooperative. They instead filled a bowl with water for the dog while they casino staff searched for the owner.
After an hour and 45 minutes, officers made contact with the owner, noting there was a significant language barrier. With the help of a casino translator, officers explained the charges to the man. He was charged with animal cruelty and confinement of an animal in a hot vehicle.
Police noted that the man tried to defend having food and water for the dog by showing them a sealed bag of dog food and a closed bottle of water.
