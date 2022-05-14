Buffalo police say multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in the city. A suspect is in custody.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.