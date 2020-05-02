Niagara Falls police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevy Camaro on the 7900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard on Saturday.
Witnesses report that the motorcyclist was speeding, driving recklessly and had driven through red lights prior to the crash.
A Niagara Falls police officer also witnessed the crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center with leg injuries.
The driver of the Camaro was also taken to a local hospital.
