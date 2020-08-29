Falls police are investigating the theft of $6,500 in tools from a contractor’s van left in the parking lot of Niagara Falls High School overnight Thursday.
An employee of a Tonawanda contractor called police Friday morning after discovering that someone had cut the padlock off a roll-up door on a company can left in the parking lot overnight.
Items missing from the van included a $2,000 Milwaukee power head, a $2,500 box welder, $700 battery charger with six batteries, several other tools and about $100 in copper pipe. The total estimated loss was $6,440.
Security footage from the high school was being sought by police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.