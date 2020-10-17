LOCKPORT — Delano Johnson said he was upstairs when he heard the shots. Rushing down the stairs, he saw a girl he'd known for years crumpled on the floor of the 43 S. Niagara St. garage.
"We got her to the ambulance," Johnson said. "To try to bring her to the hospital, but she died right there."
Cheyenne Farewell, a 2018 Medina High School graduate who was attending SUNY Brockport, was killed in the overnight shooting at South Niagara Street. Two of the other shooting victims were reportedly Medina High School students.
Lockport police said officers responded at around 12:20 a.m. to a report of shots fired at a home. When officers got to the scene, they found six people suffering gunshot injuries.
All victims were attending a large Halloween party at the residence when the shooting occurred.
David Billups, who said he'd lived in the area for most of his life, said about 120 people were gathered at the property, spread out between the garage, the house and outside in the yard.
Sometime around 12:15 a.m., unknown suspects fired a gun or guns at the garage, injuring the six people inside.
Farewell died from her injuries near the shooting scene. The other five victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Lockport police were continuing to hunt for the suspects on Saturday.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said Saturday afternoon that everyone in the community has a right to feel, and to be safe in their homes.
“Our police department is diligently continuing to investigate this crime, along with our partners from the district attorney’s office, county, and regional task force. Our community will get through this by supporting one another and working together,” she said in a statement, later adding, “We are doing everything possible to help our community members through this tragic event and to identify the perpetrators.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lockport police detectives at 433-7700, or the confidential tip line 439-6707.
In addition, information can be relayed through the STOPit app. Sign up with the app under the city of Lockport, NY Police Department with the code: LockportPDTips. People who are afraid to step forward, but may have information regarding last night’s event, may send video, pictures, and/or text messages through this app without fear of being identified.
In addition, Roman said help was available to those who witnessed or were otherwise impacted by the shooting.
“We want everyone who was affected by the terrible events last night to know that people care deeply, and that support is available,” she said. “Please reach out to our county helpline at the Crisis Services number: (7LG) 285-35L5, should you need counseling regarding this devastating event.”
At the home Saturday night, Johnson and Billups were discussing the chaos following the shooting when a car backfired in the distance and both men visibly jumped.
"It's messed up," Billups said as Johnson went inside.
