State police conducted a search of Rochester Mayor, Lovely Warren's house, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Rochester, N.Y. The husband of Rochester Mayor Warren has pleaded not guilty to criminal drug and weapons charges, a day after a police search of the house he shares with the mayor. Timothy Granison appeared via video in Rochester City Court from the Monroe County jail, where he spent the night following his arrest on Wednesday. (Jamie Germano/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)