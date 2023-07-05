Falls police are looking for help from the public as they investigate a Fourth of July shooting incident on 16th Street.
The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 16th Street and Niagara Avenue.
Following reports of a man shot, Falls officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen. He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. There was no word on his condition Wednesday morning.
Anyone that has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the General Information Number at 716-286-4711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.