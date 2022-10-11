A Niagara Falls man is at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center under observation after he was connected to two of three fires at a scrap yard on the 5500 block of Lockport Road.
Falls police were first called to Myles Scrap Yard at 5501 Lockport Road about 6:15 p.m. Monday where several vehicles in a southwest section of the yard were on fire. Falls firefighters said because of the location and difficulty in getting equipment back to the location, it took several hours to bring the fire under control.
While clearing out the scene, fire crews spotted another set of fires burning on the northest section of the property. One of the firefighters on the scene used a flood light to scan the area and found an individual hiding among some vehicles.
Falls firefighters surrounded the area until police could arrive at which point Joseph Gaines, age and address not provided, was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief.
At 4:13 a.m. Tuesday, NFFD crews were called back to 5501 Lockport Road where they found another fire in a trailer that was filled with tires. A Niagara Falls fire investigator found a cell phone near the trailer. With the help of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Canine Unit, Niagara Falls Police were called to a house across the street from the scrap yard where they again found Joseph Gaines. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for observation.
Multiple agencies assisted the Falls, including New York State Police, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire, Town of Niagara Police, Niagara Active Hose and Niagara Falls Water Board.
