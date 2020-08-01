A Falls police officer on patrol about 4:30 p.m. Friday said he came upon a man laying unconscious in the intersection of 22nd and Niagara streets. The officer said they also spotted a man running away from the scene.
The officer attended to the man in the street, calling for an ambulance. The man’s girlfriend said they had been driving when they were cut off by a vehicle with a man and woman inside. A confrontation followed and her boyfriend was punched in the face and knocked unconscious by a man in the other vehicle and she was slapped by a woman in the vehicle.
Both the man and woman refused medical treatment when the ambulance arrived.
