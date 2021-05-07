Lockport police say a man was killed early Friday morning when a pickup truck he was riding in went over an embankment on Glenwood Avenue.
The accident occurred after midnight on Friday. The pickup had been traveling east on Glenwood when the accident occurred.
The unidentified man was declared dead at the scene.
Lockport police, fire and Twin City ambulance arrived at the scene at 12:23 a.m. after a call from another motorist who saw the vehicle off the roadside.
Another man in the pickup was transported to Erie County Medical Center for medical evaluation and treatment.
Lockport police say they are continuing to investigate the accident.
