Niagara Falls Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting after a man arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Officers were dispatched to NFMMC around 10:30 p.m after the male arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. It was reported he was shot once in the lower body and that the incident took place at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue.
Additional officers were sent to the area to look for a scene. A single bullet casing was located on the sidewalk in front of the corner store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.