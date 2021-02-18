Niagara Falls police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting incident that left a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of 22nd Street about 6:15 p.m. for multiple calls of shots fired. Witnesses reported that two vehicles — a black Chevy Equinox and a pickup truck — were involved in the incident.
Several officers searched the area but found nothing. Police called local hospitals for any reports of gunshot victims but none were reported.
About 6:40 p.m., police were alerted that a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds had just walked into Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The victim, reportedly suffering from wounds to his back and right forearm, told officers that the shooting happened closer to Tennessee Avenue on the west of the street.
Returning officers found shell casings and live rounds in the street in front of 2938 22nd St. Crime Scene Unit investigators responded to take over the investigation.
