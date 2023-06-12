19th Street shooting

Falls police gather evidence at a shooting scene on 19th Street near Ferry Avenue Sunday afternoon.

 Photo by RobShots

A 27-year old man was shot once in the back following a barrage of gunfire in the 400 block of 19th Street late Sunday morning.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the area of 19th Street and Ferry Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun and possible shots fired.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a man arrived by private vehicle with the gunshot wound. 

Upon a search, officers located a shooting scene in the 400 block of 19th Street. Roughly 30 bullet casings littered the roadway.

An investigation is ongoing.

