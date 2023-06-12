A 27-year old man was shot once in the back following a barrage of gunfire in the 400 block of 19th Street late Sunday morning.
Niagara Falls Police were called to the area of 19th Street and Ferry Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun and possible shots fired.
Moments later, officers were dispatched to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a man arrived by private vehicle with the gunshot wound.
Upon a search, officers located a shooting scene in the 400 block of 19th Street. Roughly 30 bullet casings littered the roadway.
An investigation is ongoing.
