An overnight stand-off resulting from a domestic dispute at 2051 Mount Hope Road on the Tuscarora Reservation drew the attention of multiple law enforcement agencies and television news crews Wednesday morning.
The unidentified man was taken into custody Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to a call of shots fired. In addition to the man mentioned above, there was a woman and 15-year-old girl in the house, too, but they safely got out before officers arrived, according to Channel 4 News.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Department and the Town of Lewiston Police were still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. with several officers collecting evidence from the residence, which had broken windows. A main door to the residence also appeared to have been busted down.
The nearby Tuscarora Indian School was shut down for the day as a result of the incident.
