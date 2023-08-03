A man armed with a handgun was fatally shot by Niagara Falls police officers responding to a call of "shots fired" on Niagara Avenue Thursday night.
The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Niagara Avenue. Officers who initially arrived at the scene encountered a man with a handgun. A release from the city of Niagara Falls said, "Shots were exchanged."
Following the gunfire, the man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. None of the responding officers were injured.
Crime scene and criminal investigation detectives were on the scene Thursday night.
