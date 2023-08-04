LOCKPORT — A city man has been indicted in connection with the July 2 downtown shooting that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.
Joshua Z. Chandler, 22, was indicted by a Niagara County Grand Jury on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Friday.
Chandler is accused of firing a handgun into a vehicle at Locust and Walnut streets and shooting two people about 10 p.m. July 2. Rakeem Hamilton, 27, died at the scene, and an unnamed female who was shot in the face was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, according to Lockport Police Department.
The weapon used in the shooting was an “illegal” handgun, the DA’s office said.
Chandler was arraigned on the sealed indictment by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, who sent him to jail without the possibility of bail to await trial.
