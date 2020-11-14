Falls police arrested a 59-year-old Falls man following a fatal stabbing incident at Niagara Towers, 901 Cedar Ave. on Saturday afternoon.
Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were called for a report of an altercation inside one of the apartments. During the altercation, a 69-year-old tenant suffered fatal injuries.
William Harrison, 59, was taken into custody by Falls police and charged with second-degree murder. A release from the city did not state if Harrison was a resident of Niagara Towers or what led to the fatal attack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.