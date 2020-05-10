A man armed with a submachine gun robbed a convenience store on the 400 block of Niagara Street about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Falls police.
Employees reported the suspect, described as a 5-foot-9 black male with a thin build and wearing a mask over his face, entered the store with an “uzi-type” machine gun and demanded money. The two employees gave him the money in the cash registers and he then demanded they fill a milk bin with Newport cigarettes.
The suspect ran from store, heading south on Fourth Street and police said he may have gotten into a silver four-door sedan.
Officers noted that the suspect seemed to know that one of the employees would be counting money from the safe at the time of the robbery.
Employees said the suspect made off with about $200 in cash and $200 in cigarettes.
