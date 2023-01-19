A man accused of sex crimes against his own child has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Jonathan J. Pericozzi, 33, of Buffalo, received the maximum sentence after his guilty plea, this past October, to a lesser charge: attempted course of sexual conduct with a child younger than 11 years old.
According to Lockport police, Pericozzi was accused of committing sex crimes against a child over a two-year period between December 2020 and July 2022.
In Niagara County Court on Wednesday, before Pericozzi was sentenced, his ex-wife addressed the court and said Pericozzi should get the maximum sentence. She gave photos of her children to Judge Caroline Wojtaszek and said “the smiles are fake for a long time.”
To Pericozzi, she said, “I blame myself so often, but it’s your fault. You are dead to us all.”
Assistant District Attorney Robert Zucco said Pericozzi was offered a plea deal because of “insufficient evidence at the time” the case against him was being built. In the course of pre-trial investigation, Zucco said, Pericozzi admitted to sexual conduct with a second child, but as part of the plea deal that case will not be pursued.
Pericozzi also gave a statement before he was sentenced.
“There is no excuse for what I’ve done,” he read from a letter that he had written. “I’m committed to make amends for the hurt I’ve caused. … I feel like a monster.”
Wojtaszek said she wanted Pericozzi’s family to understand that he was not the “loving father” that had been described in court.
To Pericozzi, she said, “This was your choice to use your children this way. and then to cage them in their home by telling them not to tell anyone, to not ask for help.”
Wojtaszek also ordered 15 years of post-prison supervision for Pericozzi, along with his listing in the state Sex Offender Registry.
