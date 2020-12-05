An abandoned RV that had become a fixture on the 2000 block of Ferry Avenue was destroyed in a fire on Friday afternoon.
Falls police were called to a bar on the 200 block of Ferry Avenue for a report of a vehicle fire and found the RV fully engulfed in flames in the backyard of the property.
After Falls firefighters extinguished the blaze, police tried to locate an owner for the vehicle but were unsuccessful. It had no plates, no registration and no VIN number. The owner of the bar told officers that the RV was there when he purchased the property and had been sitting there for many years.
