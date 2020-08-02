The Lockport Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a series of robberies that have occurred in several city businesses over the past few days.
The robberies occurred on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at businesses along S. Transit Road.
The dates and locations of the robberies:
• Wednesday — Lockport Fuel, 100 S. Transit St.
• FRIDAY — Walgreens Pharmacy , 5 N. Transit St.
• SATURDAY — Red Apple\Kwik Fill, 263 South Transit St.
• SATURDAY — Family Dollar Store, 338 S. Transit St.
If anyone has any information about these crimes they are encouraged to contact the Lockport Police Department at 433-7700 or the confidential tip line at 439-6707.￼￼
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.